CT shoe store employee recovering after attack

A Connecticut shoe store employee is on the road to recovery after he was attacked and hospitalized while trying to stop a man from shoplifting.

After a surgery to fix his cracked skull, Bristol resident Andrew Howe was pursuing things he never imagined possible including a political office. Eyewitness News sat down with Howe to learn how he's turning tragedy into triumph.

"I was scared. I didn't know what had happened,” Howe said.

Last September, Howe was working at Famous Footwear in Torrington. Howe went to stop a man who was shoplifting. It's the last thing he remembers.

"I woke up with two plates in my head, 42 staples in my head, not being able to walk and barely able to talk,” Howe said.

Police said Howe was struck in the head by 25-year-old John Pjura. The hit was so severe that it cracked his skull.

Howe went through months of physical therapy. With years of work to go, Howe said he was hoping to recuperate not only for his family but to be able to run for Bristol City Council.

"I had a goal,” Howe said. “In 2015 I had a goal to run this year in 2017 and I wasn't going to let the man take it from me."

If elected, the republican wants to work on the growing homeless problem in the city. It's a cause near and dear to him since his attacker was homeless.

"I really want to push and fix this problem in Bristol, so this doesn't happen to someone else,” Howe said.

Pjura remains behind bars. He's facing a number of charges including robbery and assault.

Howe meanwhile is staying focused on election day in November.

