New Britain student's prom proposal goes viral

A student in New Britain got a lot of attention for a prom proposal on Thursday.

Donovan Dorce is a part of the Unified Sports Program, which has equal numbers of athletes with and without an intellectual disability on sports teams for training and competition.

His partner was Melissa Figiel and they have known each other since the sixth grade.

"We always had that like, 'oh hi,'" Dorce said. "Every time, I see her in the hallways. She always runs over and gives me a hug."

They participated in basketball, volleyball and soccer tournaments together. They have won medals and even gone on trips.

"One night I was in my room and I was thinking. I need to ask someone to prom, but I really had no idea who to choose," Dorce said. "So I was praying and then when I woke up I thought of Melissa. It wasn't about me it was about the experience of other people."

On Thursday morning, Dorce, who has been part of the program for the past four years, surprised her by asking her to the senior prom. Figiel can be shy, but Dorce knows she loves to dance, so when she saw his promposal sign.

"I was excited," Figiel said.

Dorce said he was a bit nervous, and the support on social media is overwhelming.

"It really made my day yesterday," Dorce said. "I was about to cry."

Figiel said she holds Dorce in high regards.

"He's a really good guy," Figiel said.

The two plan on dancing the night away for prom at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville on May 12. Dorce said they plan to ""have fun and dance a lot."

After prom, Dorce said he's training to play football at Dean College. He's also working on designing shoes. Figiel said she is going into a transitional program called climb for special education students.

To make this prom night even bigger for Dorce and Figiel, they've been offered some help from people that have heard their story. Those items include a free tuxedo, a dress from the mayor, a limo and some makeup.

