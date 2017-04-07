Asbestos concerns at West Haven High School

There are concerns about asbestos at West Haven High School.

Parents cited a recent report detailing potential exposure following work over the past summer.

At the time, security cameras were being installed at the school, but the superintendent claims students are safe.

Dunn Environmental Inspections released a report in part saying "the project was not reviewed by an asbestos project designer or an asbestos management planner as required by Connecticut and E.P.A. regulations."

According to the report, cables for the cameras were pulled through an asbestos contaminated confined space above the ceiling in the central lobby and behind an awards display case. It also said that asbestos materials were disturbed by untrained and unlicensed workers.

Some parents are now considering sending their children to other schools.

"The cameras were meant to be put in to increase safety, but not at the risk of their lungs. It's scary. Even if my daughter does not go to West Haven High School, I don't want the community and kids to be dealing with something that's potentially a huge health risk," said Bridgette Hoskie of West Haven.

West Haven's superintendent said the camera installation work took place when no students were in the building.

After getting the report, Neil Cavallaro explained that he reached out to the state health department, which conducted a random inspection.

He claims he was told that at no time was anyone in that building put at risk, and that if there was exposure, the health department would have ordered the school closed.

"These are our kids. You've got one shot to do it right. You don't get another chance to make sure they're okay. They should be safe when they go to school," said Hoskie.

The State Department of Health has not responded to our request for a comment.

A renovation at the high school is expected to start over the summer.

