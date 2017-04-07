16-year-old arrested following 'Offer Up' attack, robbery in Hartford

A teenager has been arrested in connection with an attack and robbery in Hartford during which the victim was lured in under the guise of selling an iPhone.

According to Hartford police, the 16-year-old boy, who is not being identified because of his age, arranged to meet the victim to buy the phone on March 11.

Arrangements were made through the smartphone app Offer Up, investigators said.

When the victim arrived at a predetermined location, police said three suspects approached. One of them had a gun.

The armed suspect struck the victim and took personal items, money and the victim's vehicle.

The victim had to be treated at the scene by emergency medical personnel for a head injury.

Detectives were able to identify the 16-year-old boy from Hartford.

On March 30, a warrant was approved. The suspect was arrested on Tuesday after police conducted a surveillance operation on Groton Street in Hartford.

The juvenile was charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree larceny, two counts of conspiracy to commit second-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny.

Police did not release information about the other two suspects in the case.

