CT man killed in crash on I-91 in Cromwell this morning

A Rocky Hill man died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 91 in Cromwell on Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the northbound side of the highway near exit 22 around 8:30 a.m.

#CTtraffic: I91 nb x22 Cromwell closed for car vs TT crash w/ejection & life-threatening injuries. Life Star enroute. Seek alternate route. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) April 7, 2017

A tractor-trailer, driven by 45-year-old, Webster, NY resident Ivan D. Yankivskiy, was northbound when police said the driver tried to move from the center lane into the right lane.

A 2003 Honda Odyssey, driven by 55-year-old Dzevat Cecunjanin, was stopped on the right shoulder when police said he "accelerated directly into the right lane from the right shoulder."

Police said the tractor-trailer hit the rear end of Odyssey, which caused the vehicle to collide "into the metal beam guardrail that bordered the right shoulder."

Cecunjanin, who police said was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Odyssey, police said. Dispatchers said the Life Star emergency helicopter was dispatched to the scene. But, police said Cecunjanin died at the scene.

Police said Yankivskiy, who police said was wearing a seatbelt, did not suffer any apparent injuries in the crash.

#BREAKING: Serious crash has CLOSED I-91 NB btwn x21-22 in #CROMWELL. Stay tuned for more details as we continue to bring you the latest... pic.twitter.com/Pq9UryWiGp — NICOLE NALEPA (@NicoleNalepaTV) April 7, 2017

The highway was shut down, but all lanes reopened around noon. For real-time traffic updates, check the WFSB traffic map here.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call state police at 860-534-1000.

