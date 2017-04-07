School in East Haven placed on 'soft lockdown' for short time

A middle school in East Haven was placed into a "soft lockdown" on Friday afternoon.

The lockdown was reported at Joseph Melillo Middle School, which is on Hudson Street, around 12:30 p.m., according to East Haven Superintendent Dr. Portia S. Bonner. The superintendent said the lockdown was due to a minor disturbance from a combative parent.

East Haven police were called to the school, but the lockdown has since been lifted, according to Bonner.

Bonner said students have resumed their regularly scheduled school day.

