CT State Police monitoring terror attack in Sweden

Connecticut State Police are monitoring the events in Sweden after a hijacked truck crashes into Stockholm store on Friday afternoon.

At least two people were killed when a beer truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven. The prime minister called the crash a terror attack.

The Connecticut Intelligence Center is made of members of law enforcement and other intelligence agencies. They work with the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

In Connecticut, there are "no known or suspected threats," according to state police. Connecticut State Police said the "fusion center will continue to monitor and disseminate any relevant updates to our stakeholders."

Connecticut State Police asked residents to stay "vigilant" and report anything suspicious to police.

"Don’t be apprehensive about reporting; it’s better to be safe," Connecticut State Police posted on its Facebook page.

Police said for all "urgent matters," people should call 911. Anyone with non-urgent matters is asked to call the closest barracks, local police department or the tip line at 1-866-457-8477. People can also report suspicious activity online by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.