Gorsuch confirmation strikes chord with Connecticut officials

Once Republicans enacted the so-called "nuclear option" and confirmed President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Connecticut's officials released their thoughts on the controversial decision.

The Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch on Friday after Republicans changed the rules to call for a majority vote of 51 votes instead of 60.

Gorsuch was confirmed with 54 votes.

Gov. Dannel Malloy called it a sad day for American democracy.

"The U.S. Senate has a long history of civility and the good of the people coming before partisan dogma, but today we witnessed the unraveling of that esteemed tradition," Malloy said. "The confirmation of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court is the culmination of a sordid maneuver by Republican senators to steal a U.S. Supreme Court nomination from a sitting U.S. President who was a Democrat. They refused to even give President Obama’s nominee a hearing, much less an up or down vote – not because his nominee was unqualified, but for partisan, political reasons. Not only did Senate Republicans steal this nomination, but they had to undermine the Senate rules to get it over the finish line because the nominee couldn’t gain the confidence of at least 60 Senators.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal also called it a sad day.

"My GOP colleagues high-fived each other after voting to damage pillars of our democracy," he posted to Twitter. "This is no cause for celebration."

One of my saddest days in the Senate. @SenateGOP decision to invoke #NuclearOption will have rippling repercussions for decades to come. — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) April 6, 2017

“The use of raw political force to change the rules is the only reason that this nomination was approved," Blumenthal said in a statement. "And that drags the Supreme Court – and the Senate – into the mire of political dysfunction and disrespect. I will continue the effort to protect Constitutional rights and liberties that I am concerned are threatened by Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation.”

Sen. Chris Murphy said no one should be surprised by the vote. He said the GOP's treatment of President Barack Obama's nominee made it clear that the priority was politics not precedent.

"I voted no on Gorsuch," Murphy said. "'Originalism' isn't mainstream - it's just right wing cover for bending the Constitution to corporate interests."

Gorsuch is expected to be sworn in on Monday.

