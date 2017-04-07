Wounded bald eagle rescued in Suffield

A bald eagle that was likely hurt by another eagle could be released next week. (Suffield police photo)

Had it not been for a group of construction workers in Suffield, things may have turned out very differently for a hurt bald eagle.

The workers found the female bald eagle last week, police said.

They notified the police department, which in turn called the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Connecticut State Environmental Conservation Police.

They said the bird had a number of wounds on its back that were likely from another eagle.

Friday, police reported that the bird is doing well with its treatment and rehabilitation.

They said it could be released back into the wild next week.

