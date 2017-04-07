Dog with white squirrel on its back needs a furever home

Lola has the markings on her back look like a white squirrel. (Cassandra McKenna)

Companion Pet Rescue of Connecticut is looking for a forever home for a dog with a special design on its body.

This 6-month-old was found abandoned at a dog park in Tennessee. But, thanks to some volunteers, she was taken into rescue and is coming to Connecticut in a few weeks.

Lola is house-trained, gets along with other dogs, and the markings on her back look like a white squirrel.

Lola is available for adoption, and you can apply by clicking here.

