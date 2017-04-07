Hartford Marriott told to close its ballroom after people got sick at multiple events

Hartford Marriott urged to close its ballroom after people get sick at recent events. (WFSB file)

A hotel in Hartford was told by capital city officials to close its ballroom and nearby areas so that those locations can be cleaned and sanitized after several people got sick during recent events.

On Monday, about 20 students and several parents got sick while attending an event at the Connecticut Convention Center and the Hartford Marriott.

"Since then, we have learned of similar illnesses involving two other groups that stayed and attended events at the Hartford Marriott last weekend and early this week," Dr. Gary Rhule, who is the director of the City of Hartford's Health and Human Services Department, said in a statement on Friday.

However, officials with the Connecticut Convention Center released a statement on Friday and said they have "not received any additional reports" since the Connecticut Music Educators Association All-State Conference.

"We are working proactively with the City of Hartford Department of Health and Human Services and the Connecticut Department of Public Health to ensure the continued health and safety of our guests," the Connecticut Convention Center said in the statement.

Following the incident, the city has ordered that Hartford Marriott closes its ballroom and surrounding areas.

"We have also advised the Marriott to take additional steps to ensure potentially affected areas of the hotel facility are properly cleaned and sanitized. The Marriott is cooperating fully in this process. The Connecticut Convention Center is not subject to the order the City imposed on the Marriott," the city said in a statement on Friday.

The Hartford Marriott spokesman released a statement after it was informed by the Connecticut Department of Public Health of recent guests getting reported illness consistent with Norovirus.

"We are working closely with the local Department of Health and Human Services and are following their guidance to address the matter. We take hotel hygiene and cleanliness very seriously, and the well-being of our guests remains one of our highest priorities," Hartford Marriott spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

Members of the Connecticut Department of Public Health are expected to interview attendees for those events. Employees at the state laboratory were expected to conduct tests on samples received from attendees and staff.

The results from those tests and interviews will help the city and state determine "with greater certainty the source and type of illness. "

Anyone who attended events at the Marriott or Connecticut Convention Center or who stayed at the Marriott over the weekend or early this week was advised to see a doctor if they were feeling ill.

The city will continue to provide updates on the investigation.

