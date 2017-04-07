Both lanes closed after sewer line break in Branford on Friday evening. (WFSB)

Crews have shut a road down to two lanes in Branford after a sewer line broke on Friday afternoon.

Branford Police said that Alps Road has two lanes closed between Florence Road and Briarwood Lane.

Cars driving south on Alps Road will not be affected. Cars driving northbound will be routed onto Briarwood Lane to continue onto Alps Road.

Police have not said when the road will be completely reopened.

