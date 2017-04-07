5-year-old girl from CT becomes honorary member of Conn. College volleyball team

A 5-year-old girl from Moosup, who is battling a life-threatening chronic illness is joining the women’s volleyball team at a college in Connecticut.

Katalina Litchfield signed up on Friday to join the women’s volleyball team at Connecticut College. The signing was possible because of a Make-A-Wish called Team Impact. The organization matches children with chronic illnesses to college and university teams. It helps give strength and support to those in need.

"[It] gives her an opportunity to go out and have some fun and be a normal child,” Katalina's Mom Theresa Litchfield said.

Katalina Litchfield was described as full of energy, curious and excited. Katalina who has CVID, which is also known as common variable immune deficiency. She's susceptible to infection, bacteria, and viruses. She's at a higher risk for cancer, thereby needing special monthly infusions to help her immune system fight invaders.

"I hope it makes her stronger as she grows up. As she goes into her career or whatever she decides to do in life that she doesn't lose hope,” Katalina's dad Trevor Litchfield said. “If stuff starts getting her down she gets stronger from it."

Eyewitness News viewers may remember Katalina when Make-A-Wish surprised her in January with a trip to Disney World. Last month, she took that trip and Make-A-Wish made her a princess.

Team Impact and Connecticut College plan on leaving a huge impression on her young life.

"Have that same influence on someone especially at such a young age going through something that we just can't imagine,” Sam Hunter, of the women’s volleyball team at Connecticut College, said. “We all just want to be able to help and do whatever we can to make her feel included."

