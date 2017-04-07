2nd alarm fire in Hartford under investigation - WFSB 3 Connecticut

2nd alarm fire in Hartford under investigation

Firefighters were battling a second-alarm fire in Hartford on Friday evening.

The fire was reported at 888 Park St. around 5:30 p.m.  Companies "went defensive to protect exposures," according to Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz. 

There was no word on injuries. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

