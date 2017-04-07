2nd alarm fire in Hartford under investigation

Firefighters were battling a second-alarm fire in Hartford on Friday evening.

The fire was reported at 888 Park St. around 5:30 p.m. Companies "went defensive to protect exposures," according to Hartford Fire Captain Raul Ortiz.

There was no word on injuries.

Companies are reporting heavy fire from 888 Park st. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) April 7, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

