PD: NY man arrested for sexual assault in Torrington

A New York man was arrested by Torrington Police Department on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl over the past three years.

Waterbury Police Department detained Jose Martinez after he came off a train from New York, then turned him over to Torrington Police.

Martinez is charged with first-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor with sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Torrington Police Department have two other pending investigations, involving separate victims, with Martinez as a suspect.

Martinez is being held on a $300,000 bond.

