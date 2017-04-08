Suspect at large following dispute, and issuance of Amber Alert

Patrick Miles, suspect accused of taking Pasiley who is connected to an Amber Alert. (State Police)

Police in multiple states continue their search for a suspect after an early morning Amber Alert was issued, and a woman was found dead in a New Britain apartment.

The Amber Alert was issued for 2-year-old Paisley Miles just after 2 a.m. Saturday. New Britain and Connecticut State Police said Paisley was taken by her father, 36-year-old Patrick Miles after he was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman.

That woman, who has not been identified by police yet, was discovered dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the head in an apartment inside the Mountain Ridge Condominiums on North Mountain Road.

New Britain Police Captain Thomas Steck said that responding officers discovered that children lived in the apartment. Steck said one child was accounted for, but a second child, Paisley Miles, could not be found, prompting the Amber Alert.

Police said they discover a short time later that Paisley had been taken by Patrick and she could be in imminent danger.

Patrick was last seen driving a 1995-1999 gray Chevrolet Malibu with an unknown Connecticut registration plate.

New York City police confirmed Paisley was dropped off at her aunt's house in Brooklyn. Paisley's aunt called NYPD to report that Paisley was safe, however upon arrival, police said from there Patrick took off and has not been seen. Police are unsure if he is still in the Malibu at this time.

Paisley was taken to a Brooklyn hospital to be checked out, but did appear unharmed, police said. Steck said she has been retrieved from New York City by family in Connecticut and is safe.

Meanwhile, New Britain police said the death of the woman found in the condo remains under investigation and they are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Police are asking for those with information on the incident, Miles's whereabouts to contact the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000. Anonymous tips can be left on the tip line at 860-826-3199 or online at NewBritainPolice.org.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.