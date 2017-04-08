Fire damages Watertown home overnight

Watertown firefighters remain at the scene of an overnight fire on the corner of Main Street and Heminway Park Road.

Officials said the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Friday night in the large mixed use home.

Watertown police did not report any injuries as result of the fire.

Officials said Heminway Park Road remains closed at this time, but Main Street has reopened.

Refresh this page and check back for updates when they become available.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.