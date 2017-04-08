State Police searching for suspect(s) tied to spree of vandalism

Connecticut State Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a spree of vandalism that occurred early Saturday morning in two towns.

Police said they received approximately 40 complaints of vandalism from homeowners in Burlington and Harwinton starting around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Those complaints included homes being egged or hit with paintballs to mailboxes and lamp posts being stolen or damaged.

Resident Troopers in both towns were notified and State Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 860-626-7900.

