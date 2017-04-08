No cause for alarm: false alarm issued by National Weather Service

An alarming message that caused confusion for viewers scrolled across many TVs Saturday evening, but the Connecticut Emergency Alerting and Notification Systems reassured citizens, there is no cause for alarm.

At about 6:35pm on Saturday evening, a red scroll with white text alerted viewers to a “civil emergency alert,” which is term issued for severe alerts, for Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties, including sections of New York and New Jersey.

However, officials said the message was sent out in error by the National Weather Service, and reiterated that there was no “civil preparedness emergency” in the state.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.