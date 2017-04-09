Prom Angels lets teens shop for their big night

Dozens of teenagers shopped until they dropped, at no cost.

Prom Angels hosted a pop-up boutique in Meriden where high school students shopped for dress, shoes and accessories at no cost.

In its third year, the founder says celebrates a special time in a teen's life while easing the financial burden on parents.

"Just allows them to take that money and put it towards college education, put it towards maybe a car that their kid might want for college and what not. So this is just a huge stress reliever," said Melissa Kasperzyk, co-founder of Prom Angels.

Several local vendors, such as make-up artists and salons, also participated, offering discounts on their services.

Anyone who would like to donate can find more information here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.