Person shot outside Hamden pizza bar

Two people were injured during a shooting near a Hamden pizza bar Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Slyce Pizza on Arch Street shortly before 2:30 a.m., where they found a 28 year-old male who been physically assaulted and possibly struck by a car that was exiting the parking lot, according to police.

Officers then found a gunshot victim on Pine Rock Avenue.

Police said the 26 year-old victim had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper back inside his vehicle.

They said his injuries are non-life threatening.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.