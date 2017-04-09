Motorcyclist in deadly West Haven crash identified

West Haven Police responded to the scene of a deadly motorcycle accident on Sunday afternoon.

They identified the victim as 51-year-old Pasquale H. Marchitto of West haven.

Police said the crash happened on the corner of the busy intersection of Campbell Avenue and Blohm Street at about 3:30 p.m.

A driver and passenger were taken to a hospital for serious injuries, but the driver did not survive, police said. Witnesses told Eyewitness News that they heard the tires of an opposing car screech first, then the heard the collision of metal on metal.

"The car just came from this side and the motorcycle was going fast and he didn't see him and just smashed into the side of the car," eyewitness and West Haven resident, Nashali Flores, described. "The motorcycle flipped, the car came to the side and just came to a stop."

With the arrival of warmer weather, the Connecticut State Police issued a warning to all motorists, to be aware of motorcyclists on the state roads and highways. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Association, per mile drive, motorcycles have a fatality rate that is 26 times higher than passenger vehicles. And for some, the statistic is felt too well.

"It's traumatizing for me because, I also lost my brother to a Harley Davidson accident so it's tough seeing that," said Northfield resident, William Gaudet. "It's a very risky thing driving a bike on the roads in Connecticut."

Residents in the area told Eyewitness News that accidents at that intersection are frequent, and they would like to see a traffic light installed.

The identity of the passenger has not yet been released.

