Convicted felon threatens victim in Hartford

Hartford Police responded to a report of a threatening incident on Seymour Street.

The incident took place on Saturday after 9:30pm.

Police received a call from a victim who encountered the suspect at a home on Seymour Street. The victim told police that the suspect brandished a .22 caliber revolver and ordered him to leave, or that the victim was “going to die tonight.”

Police arrested 46-year-old, Hartford resident and convicted felon, Stephen Payne for threatening, carrying a pistol with a permit, and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police said the victim fled and contacted police. Upon arrival to the house, police said Payne fled, but was located shortly thereafter, with the firearm.

Police said no one was injured.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.