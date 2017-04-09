Four people taken to hospital after large fire in New Haven

Four people, including a firefighter were taken to the hospital following a large house fire that sparked on West Hazel Street in New Haven.

The New Haven Fire Department responded to the 3-alarm house fire on Sunday evening. The call for the fire was reported at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Six people; four adults and one child escaped from the home. Three of those people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The firefighter was taken to the hospital for a leg injury he sustained while fighting the fire.

The heavy fire fully engulfed the West Hazel Street house within minutes as firefighters sounded a third alarm shortly after arriving on scene. The flames damaged the adjacent sides of the homes next door. All of the residents in those houses evacuated safely.

"The flames were between two houses just going up," said eyewitness, Kevin Henry. "The whole back porch we thought was going to fall. But they had it out before it fell."

The fire was under control at 9 p.m. but firefighters are on scene to prevent sparks.

"We hope that the smoke alarms were working, but that is still under investigation to make sure they were present and that people were responding to them," said New Haven Fire Department Chief John Alston, said. "Police on the scene said they were evacuating the building as they arrived."

Fire Chief John Alston said in the six months he has been in New Haven, this is one of the worst fires he has seen. He said at one point, the fire was burning on all three floors.

The house is a total loss, said Fire Chief Alston. The Red Cross is assisting with those displaced.

Firefighters and the Fire Marshal are investigating to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.