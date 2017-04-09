One killed, others injured in accident on Route 9 in New Britain

One person is dead, others injured, after an accident and car fire on Route 9 northbound in New Britain, according to dispatchers at Troop H.

The accident took place near exit 25 in New Britain on Route 9 Northbound on Sunday evening.

Drivers are being advised to seek an alternate route while crews respond to the 2-car crash.

