Police search for robbery suspect in Bristol

Police are looking for several suspects involved in a reported armed robbery at a home in Bristol.

Investigators were called to a home on Prospect Street just before midnight on Sunday.

The victims told police that a shot was fired in the rear driveway area of the home and then several suspects took off in a vehicle.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Officers combed the scene for evidence and searched for any additional suspects but did not find anyone.

Bristol police have not made any arrests. They are calling on anyone who has any information to come forward.

