Bridgeport Amber Alert suspect ordered held on bond

Oscar Hernandez was taken into custody in Pennsylvania.

A suspect in an Amber Alert and murder faced a judge in Bridgeport on Monday.

Oscar Hernandez, 39, continues to be held on a $2 million bond.

An Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer was on hand for the proceedings. ICE said Hernandez is a citizen at El Salvador who was once deported.

Bridgeport Police took custody of Hernandez on Friday after he was arrested in Pennsylvania.

According police, 6-year-old Aylyn Sofia Hernandez was reported missing following a double stabbing and a murder On Feb. 24.

In the stabbing, Aylyn's mother, 26-year-old Nidia Gonzales, was killed. Another woman was hurt.

According to court paperwork, the landlord told police she saw Nidia Gonzalez and her friend leave the house around 11 p.m. that day.

The landlord said “(they) awoke at approximately 2:00 hours, to hear Gonzalez yelling, 'Oscar, no!' Followed by the sounds of falling glass bottles...all went silent after that and she went back to sleep. Approximately 30 minutes later she was awakened by...yells for help."

Police said there was blood everywhere inside the small basement apartment, and with the number of beer bottles, it appeared alcohol played a part.

As medics rushed the second stab victim to the hospital, she said “her friends (sic) boyfriend went crazy' and that the suspect 'stabbed her and her friend with a kitchen knife’.”

Hernandez, who police said kidnapped his daughter, was found near Harrisburg, PA. A pursuit of him there resulted in the damaging of three cruisers.

During the pursuit, a Pennsylvania state trooper received a minor injury.

Aylyn also suffered a minor injury to her head and leg, according to Bridgeport police. Police were making arrangements to have her brought back to Connecticut.

Bridgeport police said Hernandez is known to them, though this was the first time they had been to the scene of the crime since 2012. They said he has a restraining order against him that was the result of an assault on another woman. That case is unrelated to the stabbing in February.

ICE said Hernandez was deported in Oct. 2013. It said he was removed from the United States on Nov. 27, 2013.

"He has prior felony convictions from 2002 for assault and threatening, as well as several misdemeanor convictions. ICE has placed an immigration detainer with the Bridgeport Police Department," Shawn Neudauer, who is the ICE spokesman, said in a statement to Eyewitness News.

On Monday, a judge issued two protective orders, along with keeping his bond at $2 million.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.