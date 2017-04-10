1 arrested, 1 dead in East Windsor crash

A driver believed to be behind the wheel in what turned out to be a deadly crash was arrested by police in East Windsor.

According to police, 33-year-old Hans Geise of Brooklyn, MI, was charged with evading responsibility and failure to drive right.

The crash happened on Thursday just before 12:45 p.m. on North Road, also known as Route 140.

The call originally came in to dispatchers as a vehicle being off the road.

When crews arrived, they said they found 53-year-old Troy Michaud's white Mazda Millenia off the road in the area of North and Yosky roads.

Investigators said they learned the Michaud's vehicle, which was traveling east on North Road, was struck by a red 2006 Dodge pickup truck with Michigan plates that was traveling west.

Police said the pickup left the scene of the crash.

However, Geise and his truck were eventually located by officers.

Police said that later, they were notified that Michaud had succumbed to the injuries suffered in the crash.

They said the investigation into what happened continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Windsor Police Department at 860-292-8240 ext. 5203.

