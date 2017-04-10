Plainfield police arrest woman hiding in out-of-gas vehicle

Shanda Malcein was found with crack cocaine hiding in the seat of a vehicle that had run out of gas in Plainfield. (Plainfield police photo)

A woman faces drug charges after she was found to be hiding in a vehicle that had run out of gas.

According to Plainfield police, 40-year-old Shanda Malcein told police that she was hiding because she wasn't supposed to be with the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 41-year-old Neftali Mendez.

Mendez was found to be running on the side of Norwich Road just before midnight on Sunday.

An officer just happened to be in the area.

Mendez told the officer that he had run out of gas and thought the approaching cruiser was a friend he had called.

The vehicle was parked behind Lil Vinny's Pizzeria.

When the officer flashed his flashlight inside the vehicle, he found a woman rolled up in a blanket on the floor, police said.

They identified her as Malcein.

She was ordered out of the vehicle

Police said they found two plastic baggies of crack cocaine in the area where Malcein was lying.

Drug paraphernalia was also found in her pockets.

She admitted to police that the drugs belonged to her, they said.

Malcein was charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She's scheduled to face a judge in Danielson on April 24.

