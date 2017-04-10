Coventry police seek knife-wielding robbery suspect

Police in Coventry said they are looking for a convenience store robbery suspect.

They said the suspect hit the Coventry Food Mart on Daly Road around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

The man, armed with a folding knife, took an undetermined amount of cash from the register drawer.

Police described the suspect as wearing all black clothing and wearing glasses.

No one was hurt.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coventry Police Department at 860-742-7331.

