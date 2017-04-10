Police identify woman killed before Amber Alert in New Britain

Patrick Miles, suspect accused of taking Pasiley who is connected to an Amber Alert. (State Police)

Police have identified a woman found dead in a New Britain apartment before an Amber Alert was issued.

The incident started when the alert was broadcast for 2-year-old Paisley Miles just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Officers were called to the apartment inside the Mountain Ridge Condominiums on North Mountain Road. Upon arrival, officers said they found 33-year-old Yasheeka Miles dead.

Police said she had an "apparent head injury" and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later determined that her cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner also said the manner of death was a homicide.

Neighbors said they were shocked to see the overwhelming police presence.

"Well, we were really surprised because we've been here going on five years and nothing like that has happened here in the complex," Martin Gauthier, of New Britain, said.

Neighbors described Yasheeka Miles as an all-around pleasant person.

"She had a nice laugh," Larry Routhier, of New Britain, said. "You can tell a lot about people by their laugh."

New Britain and Connecticut State Police said Paisley was taken by her father, 36-year-old Patrick Miles after a "domestic incident."

New Britain Police Capt. Thomas Steck said responding officers discovered that children lived in the apartment. Steck said one child was accounted for, but the second child, Paisley, could not be found. That prompted the Amber Alert.

Police said they discovered a short time later that Paisley had been taken by Patrick Miles and she could be in imminent danger.

New York City police confirmed Paisley was dropped off at her aunt's house in Brooklyn. Paisley's aunt called NYPD to report that Paisley was safe; however, upon arrival, police said Patrick Miles, who has a lengthy criminal history, took off and was last seen in New York.

Patrick Miles was last seen driving a 1995-1999 gray Chevrolet Malibu with an unknown Connecticut registration plate. Police are unsure if he is still in the Malibu.

"That makes two now in New Britain where there has been domestic violence and they haven't caught the guy yet," Routhier said.

Routhier was referring to the triple shooting in New Britain just a couple weeks ago. The manhunt continues for the suspect in that case 36-year-old Jermaine Scott.

Police said they have up staffed to deal with the two high-profile investigations.

"We put a lot of time and resource into both and rightfully, so they are very serious incidents," Steck said.

With these two men on the loose, it means lots of work for police.

"As difficult as it is to manage some of that for our investigators, it pales in comparison to the victims and their families," Steck said.

Police are asking for those with information on the incident or Miles' whereabouts to contact the New Britain Police Department at 860-826-3000. Anonymous tips can be left on the department's tip line at 860-826-3199 or online at NewBritainPolice.org.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.