Limping man checks into New Haven hospital following shooting

A man seen limping down a street in New Haven checked himself into a nearby hospital following a shooting, according to police.

They said the reported shooting happened on Vernon Street between Congress and Davenport Avenues around 8:40 a.m. on Monday.

Eyewitnesses told police that they saw the victim limping after the gunfire.

Moments later, police said a walk-in gunshot victim was reported at nearby Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The victim, only identified as an adult male, was shot in the leg, according to police.

Police said someone had fired at him from a car that was driving down Vernon Street. The car has not been described.

Detectives are looking into it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.

Calls may be made anonymously.

