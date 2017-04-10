Route 30 near school in Vernon reopens following crash

A multi-vehicle crash closed Route 30 in Vernon on Monday. (WFSB photo)

A crash that closed a street near a middle school in Vernon on Monday morning has been cleared.

According to police, Route 30 near the Vernon Center School, was closed for a three-car crash.

It has since reopened.

Police, firefighters and emergency personnel were called to the scene.

There's no word on a cause or any injuries at this point.

