Molotov cocktails found in Hartford, suspect surrenders to police

Police are investigating after Molotov cocktails were found in Hartford on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area of Cornwall and Chatham streets around 8:45 a.m. Upon arrival, they found an unidentified man, who had barricaded himself in his home on Cornwall Street.

During their investigation, police learned that the man wanted "suicide by police" and had been "manufacturing" Molotov cocktails.

Fire Captain Raul Ortiz said initially, they thought they were smelling natural gas, but it turned out it was an accelerant.

"We do have protocols in place to deal with these types of situations,” Ortiz said.

Police said the suspect, who was classified as "emotionally disturbed," surrendered to officers "without violence." That suspect was taken to St. Francis Hospital for evaluation, police added.

The Hartford Police Department negotiation team, the Hartford Bomb Squad, the Hartford Police Department Emergency Response Team and Hartford Police Department Major Crimes Division were called to the scene.

Police said an arrest warrant is pending in this case.

