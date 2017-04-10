Channel 3 partners with the American Cancer Society for Relay for Life

Channel 3 is the 2017 television partner of the American Cancer Society Relay For Life events in Connecticut. (Relay For Life)

Channel 3 is the 2017 television partner of the American Cancer Society Relay for Life events in Connecticut.

Relay For Life is the nation’s most predominant fundraising event for the fight against cancer. Funds raised by these events benefit cancer research and provide education and prevention efforts as well as programs and services for cancer patients and their families in CT.

There is about 50 Relay For Life events scheduled in Connecticut this spring.

In the months leading up to these events, team members work together to fundraise for this remarkable philanthropy. Throughout the various Relay For Life events, team members alternate walking or running around a track or path to celebrate cancer survivors, remember loved ones lost, and fight to end the pain and suffering caused by cancer.

To register a team or to find an event in your area, click here.

