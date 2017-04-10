New Jersey, Connecticut troopers waging friendly online feud

State police in New Jersey and Connecticut are waging a friendly feud on social media. (WFSB file photo)

State police in New Jersey and Connecticut are waging a friendly feud on social media.

The first barb came March 30, when New Jersey responded on Facebook to a Connecticut trooper's question on whether they pump their own gas, since New Jersey law requires station attendants to do it.

Noting that really wasn't a concern, the New Jersey post noted Connecticut didn't "have the decency" to paint its troop cars.

Connecticut responded with a post saying they "won't mention" the hats worn by their New Jersey counterparts. Connecticut troopers wear large-brimmed hats, while Jersey troopers don smaller ones.

Days later, New Jersey's response noted that they don't wear hats at all - they wear "covers."

Connecticut soon fired back with a quip featuring stereotypical "Jersey accents" and a friendly warning about dealing with "Nutmeggers," a nickname for Connecticut residents.

