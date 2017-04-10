PD: Bristol man killed in Route 9 crash

A Bristol man was killed in a crash on Route 9 in New Britain on Sunday night.

The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway, near exit 25.

The man killed in the crash was identified as Nicholas Formica. The car he was driving was traveling southbound and then crossed the median, entering the northbound lanes of the highway.

Formica’s car and another vehicle collided on the northbound side.

It is unclear at this time why his car crossed the median.

The two people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.

