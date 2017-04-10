Enfield dispatcher charged with possession of child porn

Dean Bauer was charged with possession of child pornography. (CT State Police)

A Somers man, who is also a police dispatcher in Enfield, was charged with possession of child pornography on Thursday.

Police charged 63-year-old Dean Bauer with illegal possession of child pornography after an investigation started in November 2016.

Troopers searched Bauer's home on Florida Road where they seized computers, which police said had "several images qualifying as child pornography."

Bauer is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was arraigned in the Rockville Superior Court on Friday.

Enfield officials said Bauer is a dispatcher with the police department. He is retiring on April 21.

