Neighbors call for change after shooting outside pizza place

A Hamden bar is under scrutiny after a shooting and assault outside its doors early Sunday morning.

Hamden police were called to Slyce Pizza just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

They found a 28-year-old man who had been physically assaulted and hit by a car that was exiting the parking lot.

"Once the shots rang out, everybody just dropped on the ground to make sure we were okay because we didn't want to get hit by any stray bullets," said Irmely Villafane, who is a server at Slyce.

Then police found a 26-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his upper back.

Police learned he had been shot inside of his car while exiting the Slyce Pizza parking lot. He's expected to be okay.

The bar sits down the road from Southern Connecticut State University and has been the site of violence over the past two years.

Last year, a petition to revoke the bars liquor license was submitted to the liquor commission, and the mayor and police chief also sent letters of concern.

Darlene Butler, a resident that has been helping lead an effort to close the bar, said something must be done.

"The ongoing violence, the increased violence, the number of incidents, the alarms the sirens that we hear on a regular basis in the middle of the night,” Butler said.

Deliberations on the bar's liquor license took place on Monday and a decision is expected sometime next month.

Police are still looking into the motive for the assault and the shooting.

