Man at center of boating mystery wants warrant sealed

There is new information on the man at the center of a deep-sea mystery.

Nathan Carman, the man rescued at sea last year, is asking a judge to seal a warrant that reveals he was a suspect in his grandfather's murder.

Windsor police used the warrant to search Carman's former Middletown home.

Carman and his mother, 54-year-old Linda Carman of Middletown, were on a fishing trip when the boat sank last September.

He was found in a life raft eight days later. His mother's body was never found.

A hearing is scheduled for next week.

