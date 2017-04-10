List of Bob's Stores closing in CT released

After the parent company for Bob's and Eastern Mountain Sports filed for bankruptcy, a list of stores that will be closing has been released.

The stores that are closing in Connecticut are in:

Middletown

Enfield

Milford

Danbury

Simsbury

Manchester

Hamden

Waterford

Fairfield Post Road

Fairfield Blackrock Turnpike

EMS Buckland Hills

Eastern Outfitters, LLC filed a voluntary petition in bankruptcy court for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 in February.

When a company files chapter 11, it is planning a reorganization in order to pay debtors and remain in business.

