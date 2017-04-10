Student accused in New London scooter crash faces more charges

A 19-year-old Connecticut College student, already arrested for DUI, is facing more charges.

On Sunday, Sophia Theilman, of New York, was arrested with assault with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

On Nov. 22, police say Theilman hit a man on a scooter along Route 32 in New London.

That day, police say Theilman failed two field sobriety tests and when tested an hour-and-a-half after the crash, her blood alcohol level was .09.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.