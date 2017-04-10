PD: Man faces charges in West Hartford road rage case

A man is facing charges in a case of road rage that happened in West Hartford.

Police said it happened on Park Road on Monday afternoon.

James Mahler, 50, was reportedly spitting on a woman’s car and yelling racial slurs while on Park Road near Whiting Lane.

The woman in the car told police he also pointed a gun at her. Police never found a gun.

Mahler was later found at his home and was arrested and charged with breach of peace.

He was released on a $5,000 bond.

