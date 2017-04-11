Firefighters injured in early morning house fire

A Southington firefighter was injured in an early morning house fire on Tuesday.

According to officials, the fire at 78 Fleetwood Rd. was reported at 12:45 a.m. and was declared under control about an hour later.

Fire officials said three occupants were able to safely evacuate before crews arrived. Three cats were also rescued.

One firefighter was hurt, but was treated and released from an area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the fire marshal will return to the scene later on Tuesday to investigate.

