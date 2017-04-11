Bristol police seek missing 14-year-old

The search is on for a missing 14-year-old girl who has been known to visit the New Britain and Hartford areas.

According to Bristol police, Janeslion Santana was last seen at 141 Lillian Road in Bristol on Saturday.

They described her as weighing 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo of rosary beads and flowers on her left forearm.

She was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Bristol police said Janeslion lives in Meriden but has been found in New Britain and Hartford in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011.

