Ex-boyfriend arrested following morning stabbing in Meriden

Jean Carlos Perez is accused of stabbing a man on Lewis Avenue in Meriden. (WFSB/Meriden police photos)

Police in Meriden said they have arrested a man accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend on Tuesday morning.

It happened on Lewis Avenue near Foster Street just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said they arrested Jean Carlos Perez, 25, for the crime.

He was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal attempt to commit kidnapping and unlawful restraint.

It all started the night before, when Perez followed his ex-girlfriend to a local convenience store in the city. Police said he forcibly grabbed her and dragged her into his vehicle.

The woman was able to escape out of the car's window and ran away.

The woman's current boyfriend saw what was happening from inside the store and ran to help.

Perez pulled out a knife at that point and swung it at the boyfriend. The boyfriend backed off, according to police.

Perez then fled in his vehicle.

Tuesday morning, Perez figured out where both the boyfriend and the woman were. He went to Lewis Avenue to confront them.

When Perez saw the boyfriend standing outside, he ran at him with a knife.

The boyfriend fled, but not before Perez stabbed him three times.

Officers said they found the 35-year-old victim when they arrived.

"One of them is very serious in nature," said Sgt. Darrin McKay, Meriden police.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News that it was the last thing they expected to see on Tuesday morning.

"[I didn't expect] to wake up to screaming and all of that," said Brenda Garrison of Meriden.

Neighbors said intense screams could be heard several houses away.

Garrison said she found the frantic woman outside of 170 Lewis Ave.

"She said 'that's my husband. We gotta just trust God that he's going to make it,'" Garrison said. "Because we didn't know what was going on."

The victim was brought to an area hospital.

Police said the found at the scene who was transported to the hospital for a minor injury to her hand. They said she tried to step in and defend her boyfriend.

The boyfriend suffered wounds to his upper torso and arm. Police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. He was found later in the day.

Perez is being held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in Meriden court on Tuesday morning.

Garrison told Eyewitness News that police cars are seen regularly in the area and she's ready to move her family.

"I don't know how much longer I'm going to be here," she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6297.

Police called this a domestic violence incident, and experts say unfortunately these situations are not uncommon.

"The most dangerous time for a victim is when they chose to leave or when the batterer feels like he or she is losing control," said Lindsey Walters, director of Programs at Meriden-Wallingford Chrysalis.

She said there are warning signs to look for, like "possessiveness, controlling behaviors, maybe not respecting boundaries but things can be very subtle and progress over time as people get comfortable and guards are down."

The abuse could be physical or emotional, and the victims aren't just women but men too.

If you're a victim, you shouldn't be afraid to ask for help.

“Our priority is safety and having people understand their choices, and helping them educate themselves to make the best decision for them,” Walters said.

For more information on their program, call the 24-hour hotline at 888-774-SAFE.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.