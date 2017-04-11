Crash closes Route 32 in Stafford

A car struck a utility pole on Route 32 in Stafford overnight. (WFSB photo)

A crash closed Route 32 in Stafford overnight into Tuesday morning.

According to dispatchers, it happened between Route 319 and Spellman Road.

A vehicle struck a utility pole in the area just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Crews expected the road to be closed for an "extended period."

There's no word on injuries or a cause.

