Crash closes Route 32 in Stafford

A crash closed Route 32 in Stafford overnight into Tuesday morning.
According to dispatchers, it happened between Route 319 and Spellman Road.
A vehicle struck a utility pole in the area just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
Crews expected the road to be closed for an "extended period."
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
