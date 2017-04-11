It's National Pet Day

It's a day to celebrate puppies, kitties, birds, reptiles and rodents alike!

Tuesday is National Pet Day, according to NationalDayCalendar.com.

The site said that while loving pets is something that's done every day, the day is meant to pay special attention to pets that may not get extra attention.

It argues that helping out orphaned pet companions will improve their health and improve opportunities for adoption.

As part of the day's celebration, people donate or bring supplies to those pets in shelters. They also help the pets of people who are recovering from illnesses or other ailments.

Of course, it's also a great day to adopt a pet.

It was founded by Colleen Paige in 2005. Paige is a celebrity pet lifestyle expert and animal welfare advocate. The day is sponsored by the Animal Miracle Foundation & Network.

People on social media have been posting about it using the hashtag #NationalPetDay.

Happy #nationalpetday Daisy Mae & Luke ( yes that's an L you see on his neck/chest, it grew that way!) pic.twitter.com/fAgojzaCWb — Community Access (@MyCTCommunity) April 11, 2017

