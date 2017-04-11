Summer-like weather is a welcomed sight for many

Avianna Hayes from Ansonia enjoys a beach day at Silver Sands State Park in Milford. (WFSB photo)

Our own Kevin Hogan took a ride to Stonington Borough. (WFSB)

A new record high was established for April 11 at Bradley International Airport as a warming trend continued on Tuesday.

The mercury soared to 88 degrees at Bradley International Airport on Tuesday. Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the April 11 record for the greater Hartford area was 79 degrees, which was set in 1955.

The same record of 79 degrees was set in Bridgeport in 1955. Earlier in the day, Bridgeport hit 70 degrees, but temperatures have fallen since.

Dixon believes that record will be safe thanks to a breeze and the cool temperatures of Long Island Sound.

The temperatures brought a number of people to state beaches, including Silver Sand State Park in Milford where they had to open an overflow parking lot.

"It's just the perfect weather," said George Gavidia of New Haven. "It's not too cold, not too hot."

Gavidia said he picked up some lunch at the Long Wharf food trucks and grabbed a picnic table by the water.

"It was such a beautiful day," he said. "Usually, you know how it is in Connecticut with the shaky weather, so just enjoying the view [and] some tacos. Long Wharf looks beautiful."

He wasn't the only one.

"It's gorgeous," said Melanie Wilde of New Britain. "[The] weatherman got it right."

However, the weather may change a bit come Wednesday with the approach of a cold front.

Temperatures will bottom out in the 50s overnight into Wednesday, Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said.

"A cold front will pass through the state tomorrow with scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm in some locations," DePrest said.

Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and small hail, especially in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Wednesday won't be nearly as warm as Tuesday, but temperatures will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Cooler air overspreads the state Wednesday night and temperatures dip into the upper 30s and 40s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs between 60 and 65 degrees.

Friday will also be mostly sunny with light winds.

