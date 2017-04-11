MA murder suspect arrested at CT airport

Roberto Santiago is a suspect in a MA murder investigation who was nabbed at Bradley International Airport (State police photo)

A murder suspect from Massachusetts was caught trying to make a run for it at an airport in Connecticut, according to state police.

Troopers said they arrested 19-year-old Roberto Santiago of West Springfield, MA on Monday at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks.

They said Massachusetts State police, along with the West Springfield Police Department, notified them that they had information about Santiago being involved in an active homicide investigation.

They notified Connecticut State Police that he was headed to the airport.

Connecticut state police located Santiago at Terminal A and he was taken into custody without incident.

Massachusetts troopers obtained an arrest warrant for him.

He's currently being held on a $1 million bond and charged as a fugitive from justice.

He's scheduled to be arraigned in Enfield Superior Court on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.